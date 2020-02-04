Incontinence Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2023
Incontinence refers to the lack of voluntary control over ones bodily functions of defecation or urination. The global market for incontinence products has been witnessing steady growth owing to the rising incidence of the medical condition.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Incontinence Products will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Incontinence Products market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Incontinence Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Urine Absorbents
Urine Accepted Products/ Incontinence Bags
Others
Segmentation by application:
Hospital
Homecare
Nursing Homes
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Kimberly-Clark
SCA
Unicharm
Procter & Gamble
First Quality Enterprises
Domtar
Medline
3M
Covidien
B Braun
Cotton Incorporated
Tranquility
Hengan Group
Coco
Chiaus
Fuburg
AAB Group
Coloplast
ConvaTec
Flexicare Medical
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Incontinence Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Incontinence Products market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Incontinence Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Incontinence Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Incontinence Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Incontinence Products Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Incontinence Products by Players
4 Incontinence Products by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Incontinence Products Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion.
