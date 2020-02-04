Industrial Cleaning Chemicals 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2024

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market 2019

Hydrotropes are used as coupling agents to solubilize the water insoluble and often incompatible functional ingredients of household and institutional cleaning products and personal care products. These hydrotropes are not surfactants but are used to solubilize complex formulations in water. They function to stabilize solutions, modify viscosity and cloud-point, limit low temperature phase separation and reduce foam.

Scope of the Report:

In the future, Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Industrial Cleaning Chemicals production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production value of Industrial Cleaning Chemicals is estimated to be 20 Billion USD. On product prices, the slow upward trend in recent years will maintain in the future

The worldwide market for Industrial Cleaning Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 18700 million US$ in 2024, from 15100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Akzonobel

Dow Chemical Company

Solvay SA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Lonza Group

Ecolab

Stepan

Diversey

Bluemoon

Liby

Pangkam

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hydrotropes

D-limonene

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverage

Building Service

Commercial Laundry

Vehicle Cleaning

Industrial Cleaning

Others

