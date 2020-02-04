Industrial Labels Market Scenario 2025 With Research and Current Scenario On DuPont, Dunmore, Brady, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Cenveo Corporation, CCL Industries Inc. And More
Industrial Labels Market is expected to reach USD 58.35 billion by 2025, from USD 44.72 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The Industrial Labels market is gradually increasing hence fluctuating the CAGR levels for the better. This report focuses on the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations that are affecting the Industrial Labels market in the forecast period 2018-2025.
Other Players Are Fuji Seal International, Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Flexcon Company, Inc., Saint Gobain SA, and others. The report includes market shares of industrial labels market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The global industrial labels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The Industrial Labels Market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Growing production of consumer durable goods
- Rise in automotive industry
- Growing popularity of online designing tools
- Rising awareness regarding industrial labels
- Increase demand of raw material
Market Segmentation: Global Industrial Labels Market
The global industrial labels market is segmented based on type, mechanism, raw material, technology, end user industry, and geographical segments.
- Based on type, the global industrial labels market is segmented into
- Warning/security labels
- Equipment asset labels
- Weatherproof labels
- Branding labels
- Others
- Based on mechanism, the global industrial labels market is segmented into
- Pressure Sensitive Labelling
- Glue-Applied Labelling
- Heat Transfer
- Others
- Based on raw material, the global industrial labels market is segmented into
- Metal Labels
- Plastic/Polymer Labels
- Others
- Based on technology, the global industrial labels market is segmented into identification technology and printing technology.
- Identification technology is further sub segmented into barcode,
RFID and others.
- Printing technology is further sub segmented into flexography, offset, digital printing, screen printing
- On the basis of end user industry, global industrial labels market is segmented into
- transportation & logistics,
- Automotive
- Consumer Durables
- Construction And Others
- Based on geography, the global industrial labels market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Report points with potential
- Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations.
- To describe and forecast the Industrial Labels market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.
- Market share and size of all the foremost industry players
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for Industrial Labels market analysis and forecast 2018-2025.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Industrial Labels Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
