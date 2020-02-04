Industrial Pump Rental Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Industrial Pump Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Pump Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Xylem

MWI

United Rentals

Cornell Pump

Thompson Pump Siemens Healthcare

Holland Pump

Integrated Pump Rental

Selwood

ACTION

Global Pump

Barco Pump

Tsurumi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bypass pumping

Dewatering

Large volume pumping

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and gas industry

Water and wastewater industry

Chemical industry

Mining industry

Power industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

