Information Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2025
The information technology (IT) industry deals with the application of computers, computer peripherals and telecommunications equipment to store, retrieve, transmit and maneuver data. It involves computer networking, broadcasting, systems design services and information distribution technologies like television and telephones.
Over the past five years, cloud software solutions have been gaining acceptance from companies across all industries. Cloud is a software delivery method where a vendor hosts a software application in a remote server and customers can access it through the internet. Cloud software solutions are widely used in customer relationship management (CRM), HR/payroll, project management and accounting software systems. For example, Hersheys implemented IBM analytics SaaS tool to obtain customer insights and boost sales.
In 2018, the global Information Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Apple
Verizon Communications
China Mobile
Microsoft
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Telecom
IT Services
Software Publishers
Computer Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecommunications
Retail And E-Commerce
Government And Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Information Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Information Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Information Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.