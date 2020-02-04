Inkjet Colorant Market 2019 Trend & Regional Revenue by Top Players

Los Angeles, United State, Feb 05, 2019 (satPRnews) – Global Inkjet Colorant Market report is a professional and in-depth study on the market overview, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and leading player’s various strategies to sustain in the Global Inkjet Colorant Market. It also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global Inkjet Colorant market is valued at 54 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 63 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

Inkjet Colorant is used in ink. The ink used in inkjet colorant contains resin, colorant, solvent and additives. The products are suitable for use in office printers (desktop) as well as in large format printers and in industrial inkjet printing.

In 2016, in term of volume, the global Inkjet Colorant market is led by China, capturing about 32.67% of global Inkjet Colorant production. In term of revenue, China is the largest market with the share of 26.38% followed by Europe.

At present, the Inkjet Colorant are rather dispersion and the major manufacturers of Inkjet Colorant are Huntsman, DIC, BASF, Clariant, Cabot, Fujifilm, Lanxess, Nippon Kayaku, Toyo Ink, LonSen, Keystone, niline Corporation and Hubei DingLong.

In application, Inkjet Colorant downstream is wide and recently Inkjet Colorant has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Desktop Inkjet, Commercial Inkjet and others. Globally, the Inkjet Colorant market is mainly driven by growing demand for Desktop Inkjet which accounts for nearly 65.32% of total downstream consumption of Inkjet Colorant in global.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come.

While Inkjet Colorant market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Inkjet Colorant Market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Inkjet Colorant Market Research Report:

Huntsman, DIC, BASF, Clariant, Cabot, Fujifilm, Lanxess, Nippon Kayaku, Toyo Ink, LonSen

Inkjet Colorant Market Segmentation by Types:

Dye Inkjet Colorant, Pigment Inkjet Colorant

Inkjet Colorant Market Segmentation by Applications:

Desktop Inkjet, Commercial Inkjet, Others

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Inkjet Colorant Market during the projected period. QY Research has used a framework of primary and secondary research to make this report a full-proof one.

