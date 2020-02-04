Interesting Research Report on the Future of Global Dietary Supplements Market 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Dietary Supplements Market (by product (Fish oil and omega fatty acids, Calcium, combination dietary supplements, mineral, Probiotic, Protein, ginseng, eye health supplements)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of dietary supplements. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure dietary supplements cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential dietary supplements growth factors. The dietary supplements market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 5.5% to 6.0% during 2018-2024.

The global dietary supplements market was sized over USD 65.6 billion in 2016. An increase in problems pertaining to digestion, demand for dietary supplements among baby boomers, alertness of lifestyle diseases and an increase in the aging population is likely to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, strict government regulations and guidelines, ignorance about the health benefits of dietary supplements, and extensive flow of unapproved supplement products are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Increase R&D funding, growth in the e-commerce sector and weight management are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

The report segments the dietary supplements market by product and by region. Market segmentation based on different Products includes Fish oil and omega fatty acids, Calcium, Combination dietary supplements, Mineral, Probiotic, Protein, Ginseng, Eye health supplements, and others.

The companies covered in the report Amway (Nutrilite), Biorio Pharm, China, Ekomir, Abbott Laboratories, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, XanGo, Nutraceutics Inc., Carlyle Group, NBTY, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, FANCL, Bionova Lifesciences, Danisco, and others.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the demand for dietary supplements globally as well as regionally. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of dietary supplements. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the dietary supplements market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market strategies of the leading players.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the dietary supplements market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.