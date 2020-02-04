Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar Market Is Projected To Reach At a 150 Million USD by the End of 2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-5-2019] – The Global Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar Market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar Market such as Roche, Biosidus, Zydus Cadila, Nanogen, Amega Biotech, Rhein Minapharm Biogenetics, PROBIOMED, 3sbio. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

Interferon a (human leukocyte protein moiety reduced). A type I interferon consisting of 165 amino acid residues with lysine in position 23. This protein is produced by recombinant DNA technology and resembles interferon secreted by leukocytes. It is used extensively as an antiviral or antineoplastic agent. An oral form is being developed by Amarillo Biosciences.

The global average price of Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar is in the decreasing trend, from 186.78 USD/Unit in 2013 to 64.67 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar includes ordinary type and long-lasting type, and the proportion of ordinary type in 2017 is about 64%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The global Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar market is valued at 390 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -11.0% during 2019-2025.

Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar is widely used for hepatitis C, hepatitis B and other diseases. The most proportion of Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar is used for hepatitis C, and the proportion in 2017 is 46%.

Europe is the largest supplier of Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar, with a production market share nearly 70% in 2017.

South America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2017. Following South America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is not intense. Roche, Biosidus, Zydus Cadila, Nanogen, Amega Biotech, Rhein Minapharm Biogenetics, PROBIOMED, 3sbio, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Segment by Type

Long-lasting Type

Ordinary Type

Segment by Application

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis B

Other

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

