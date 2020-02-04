Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market is Expected To Boom Due To The Number Of Research Undertaking

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) monitoring devices are used to measure the pressure within the cranium and brain caused by trauma or other diseases. The normal ICP is 0-10 mm Hg and anything greater than 20 mm Hg is fatal. ICP monitoring is of significant diagnostic and post-operative importance in patients with cranial injury caused as seen in cases of trauma, stroke, hydrocephalus, or as a result of neurosurgery. According to an estimate, more than 1.75 million traumatic brain injuries occur in the North America annually and ICP monitoring devices helps surgeons to save lives of these patients with timely intervention and treatment.

The global market for intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices is segmented according to the route of intervention for measuring the pressure into intraventricular, subdural and parenchymal pressure monitor. The market is also segmented on the basis of product types such into: intraventricular catheter, subarachnoid screw, fiber-optic monitors, epidural sensors and non-invasive ICP monitors. There are two basic types of ICP monitors – one type provides only ICP data while the other type of ICP monitors are capable of concurrent drainage of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Geographically, the global ICP monitoring devices market can be segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Request to Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5450

The advanced ICP monitoring devices are eliminating limitations of earlier devices such as spontaneous shift in baseline pressure, and leveling and de-bubbling associated with fluid-filled systems. These kind of advanced monitors help the surgeons to closely monitor the patient and provide efficient treatment. Most of the ICP monitors used today are of invasive-type and therefore have serious limitations in its usage as diagnostics in a healthy person. The non-invasive ICP monitoring methods used today do not measure absolute ICP. Hence the development and validation of non-invasive intracranial pressure (nICP) monitor capable of measuring absolute ICP device would be a great opportunity for the ICP monitor market.

Some of the major players in global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices market include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Orsan Medical Technologies, Gaeltec Devices Ltd., Sophysa Ltd. Codman & Shurtleff, Inc. and Raumedic AG.