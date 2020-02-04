Lecithin Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The latest report on “Lecithin Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023.” The global Lecithin market was worth USD 1.66 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 2.89 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2017 and 2023.

Lecithin Market: Industry Insights

The global Lecithin market is driven by factors such as growing demand for convenience food, rising awareness about the usability of lecithin in multiple industry applications, growing health awareness and preference for natural sources of ingredients. However, incidences of allergy to soy lecithin and health hazards associated with hexane which is used for extraction of lecithin are likely to act as primary restraining factors affecting the global lecithin market over the forecast period.

Lecithin Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global lecithin market by source, application, and region. The source includes soy oil-based lecithin, sun oil based lecithin, egg-based lecithin, cotton and rape oil lecithin, marine and milk lecithin, and others. Similarly, the application includes food emulsifiers, feed industry, nutrition & supplements, pharmaceuticals, industrial application.

Lecithin Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global lecithin market such as BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lipoid Gmbh, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Stern-wywiol Gruppe Gmbh & Co. Kg, Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Avanti Polar Lipids Incorporated, Lasenor Emul S.L., Lecico Gmbh, Vav Life Sciences Private Limited, Cargill Incorporated.

