M2M CONNECTIONS AND SERVICES 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
M2M (Machine-to-Machine) refers to the flow of data between physical objects, without the need for human interaction.
M2M connections for the automotive and transportation sector held the largest market share in 2017.
In 2018, the global M2M Connections and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global M2M Connections and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M Connections and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Cisco Systems
Huawei Technologies
NXP Semiconductors
Texas Instruments
Intel
Gemalto
Vodafone
Murata Manufacturing
U-blox Holding
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired
Wireless
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation And Telematics
Financial Services And Retail
Healthcare
Utilities
Industrial
Security And Safety
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Wired
1.4.3 Wireless
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Transportation And Telematics
1.5.3 Financial Services And Retail
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Utilities
1.5.6 Industrial
1.5.7 Security And Safety
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 M2M Connections and Services Market Size
2.2 M2M Connections and Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 M2M Connections and Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T
12.1.1 AT&T Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 M2M Connections and Services Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.2 Cisco Systems
12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 M2M Connections and Services Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.3 Huawei Technologies
12.3.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 M2M Connections and Services Introduction
12.3.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
12.4 NXP Semiconductors
12.4.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 M2M Connections and Services Introduction
12.4.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
12.5 Texas Instruments
12.5.1 Texas Instruments Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 M2M Connections and Services Introduction
12.5.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
12.6 Intel
12.6.1 Intel Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 M2M Connections and Services Introduction
12.6.4 Intel Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Intel Recent Development
12.7 Gemalto
12.7.1 Gemalto Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 M2M Connections and Services Introduction
12.7.4 Gemalto Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Gemalto Recent Development
12.8 Vodafone
12.8.1 Vodafone Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 M2M Connections and Services Introduction
12.8.4 Vodafone Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Vodafone Recent Development
12.9 Murata Manufacturing
12.9.1 Murata Manufacturing Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 M2M Connections and Services Introduction
12.9.4 Murata Manufacturing Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Development
12.10 U-blox Holding
12.10.1 U-blox Holding Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 M2M Connections and Services Introduction
12.10.4 U-blox Holding Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 U-blox Holding Recent Development
Continued…..
