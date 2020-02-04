Medical Device Coatings Research Report Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Feb 05, 2019 (satPRnews) – Global Medical Device Coatings Market report is a professional and in-depth study on the market overview, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and leading player’s various strategies to sustain in the Global Medical Device Coatings Market. It also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Medical coatings range from lubrications to anti-microbial liquids to water repellent polymers, and each variety of coating is used on a multitude of devices for many different applications. Medical device coatings can provide excellent properties, such as high lubricating, low friction, superior durability, thus can expand the using range, extend the usable life, and improve the effectiveness of medical devices. It can also ease the patients’ pain and reduce treatment risks.

Northeast is the dominate production area of medical device coatings, the production is 144150 kg in 2015, accounting for about 52.83% of the total amount, followed by Midwest, with the production market share of 38.63%. South area has the highest production growth rate of 8.84% from 2011 to 2015.

Leading players in medical device coatings industry are DSM Biomedical, Surmodics, SCS, Biocoat. DSM Biomedical is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 38.39% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 81.08% production share of the market in 2015.

Cardiovascular accounted for the largest market with about 34.78% of the United States medical device coatings consumption volume in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.22% from 2016 to 2021. With over 21.84% volume share in the medical device coatings market, orthopedics was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.98%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come.

While Medical Device Coatings market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Medical Device Coatings Market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Medical Device Coatings Market Research Report:

DSM Biomedical, Surmodics, SCS, Biocoat, Covestro, Coatings2Go, Thermal Spray Technologies, Hydromer

Medical Device Coatings Market Segmentation by Types:

Hydrophilic Coatings, Antimicrobial Coatings, Drug Delivery Coatings, Others

Medical Device Coatings Market Segmentation by Applications:

Cardiovascular, Orthopedic Implants, Surgical Instruments, Urology & Gastroenterology, Others

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Medical Device Coatings Market during the projected period. QY Research has used a framework of primary and secondary research to make this report a full-proof one.

