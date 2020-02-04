Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Is gigantic to Grow At a high CAGR 3.4% over the forecast period 2019 and 2025: QYResearch

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-5-2019] – The Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Medical Ultrasound Probe market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Medical Ultrasound Probe market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market such as GE, Philips, Siemens, SonoSite, Toshiba, Samsung Medison, Hitachi, Esaote, Mindray, SIUI, Shenzhen Ruqi, SonoScape, Jiarui. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

Ultrasound probe is an essential part of the ultrasonic diagnostic instrument, it can not only transform the electrical signal into ultrasonic signal, but also the ultrasonic signal into electrical signals, with ultrasonic transmission and reception of dual functions.

The global Medical Ultrasound Probe industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, such as GE, Siemens, Philips, SonoSite and Toshiba. At present, GE is the world leader, holding 15.77% sales market share in 2016.

The global Medical Ultrasound Probe market is valued at 3180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

The global consumption of Medical Ultrasound Probe increases from 703.46 K Units in 2012 to 935.66 K Units in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 7.39%. In 2016, the global Medical Ultrasound Probe consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market accounting for about 32.40% of global consumption of Medical Ultrasound Probe.

Medical Ultrasound Probe downstream is wide and recently Medical Ultrasound Probe has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Abdomen, Uterus and others. Globally, the Medical Ultrasound Probe market is mainly driven by growing demand for Abdomen. Abdomen accounts for nearly 58.70% of total downstream consumption of Medical Ultrasound Probe.

Medical Ultrasound Probe can be mainly divided into Linear Type, Convex Type, Phased Array Type and Endocavitary Type which Convex Type captures about 49.12% of Medical Ultrasound Probe market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of Medical Ultrasound Probe.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Medical Ultrasound Probe consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Medical Ultrasound Probe is estimated to be 1333.31 K Units. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Segment by Type

Linear Type

Convex Type

Phased Array Type

Endocavitary Type

Others

Segment by Application

Ophthalmology

Cardiology

Abdomen

Uterus

Other

