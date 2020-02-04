Metallized Film Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

Future Market Insights delivers vital insights on the metallized film market in its report titled “Metallized Film Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028”. In terms of revenue, the global metallized film market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Metallized films are polymer films coated with a thin layer of metal, mostly aluminum. They offer barrier properties against moisture, light and oxygen at reduced cost and weight. Hence, metallized films are widely used for packaging, decorative purposes, laminations, labelling and insulation.

In the report, FMI suggests that the packaging segment by application type is expected to play a critical role in the growth in the demand for metallized films during the forecast period. Increasing usage of packaged foods across the globe is triggering the growth of metalized films as high barrier films for packaged food and others.

The APEJ region is expected to spearhead global growth in the metallized film market. The presence of radially emerging economies, large urban population and increasing living standards are expected to be the critical drivers for the growth of the metallized film market in the APEJ region. According to FMI, the packaging segment by application type is expected to have the largest market share in the metallized film market in the region due to the increasing use of metallized films as barrier films and expansion of end user industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, automotive, electrical & electronics and others. China is expected to dominate the APEJ metallized film market with a large market share. In terms of growth rate, India is expected to outpace other countries in the APEJ region.

Western Europe and North America are projected to register significant growth rates in the metallized film market during the forecast period. The U.S. in North America and Germany in Western Europe are expected to have the largest market shares, owing to the higher preference of metallized films as barrier films by end-use industries. The high growth of ready-to-eat meals and processed food, which require premium packaging, is expected to create significant demand for metallized films during the forecast period.

Latin America and MEA are expected to be promising markets in the global metallized film. Emerging economies in Northern Africa and Latin America, specifically Brazil and Mexico, are expected to represent high incremental opportunities due to the increased penetration of metallized film into end-user industries. By product type, the metallized PP segment is expected to account for a larger market share in Latin America and MEA regions during the forecast period.

Japan accounts for a smaller share in the global metallized film market. However, increasing penetration of end-use industries in Japan is expected to create substantial demand for metallized films during the forecast period. The Eastern Europe region is projected to expand with a lucrative growth rate in the metallized film market during the forecast period.

The companies involved in metallized film manufacturing lay emphasis on enhancing the barrier properties of metallized films and on increasing their global footprint through acquisitions and expansions. The manufacturers of metallized films are likely to eye the profitable region of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) in the coming years. Mass urbanization in these countries, coupled with the improved standards of living, is expected to be among the key driving forces behind the growth in the demand for metallized films. Overall, the global outlook for metallized film market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global market for metallized film include Bemis Company, Inc., Uflex Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Limited, Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG, AR Metallizing N.V., Treofan Group, Cosmo Films Ltd, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Dunmore Corporation and SRF Limited, among others.

