Naphthenic Acid Market Overview, Growth Opportunities ,Type, Application, Size, Share Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Naphthenic acid is mixtures of naturally occurring cycloaliphatic carboxylic acids. Crude naphthenic acids extracted from high acid crude oil are dark brown oily liquid. After refined, they become transparent yellow or orange liquid. In this report, we study the refined naphthenic acids and high-purity naphthenic acids.

In 2015, the global naphthenic acid market is led by China. USA is the second-largest region-wise market. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA, EU and China are the major leaders in the international market of naphthenic acid. Merichem is the world leader, holding 18.41% production market share in 2015.

Due to the severe shortage of crude naphthenic acid, the global naphthenic acid production shows negative growth in the past three years. Besides, the great odor and the polluting by-products also limited the production of naphthenic acid. Thus, the future of naphthenic acid industry is not that bright. It is expected that, in the future, naphthenic acid may be gradually replaced by 2-Ethylhexanoic acid in most areas. However, the demand for this market is relatively stable. At the present stage, this product will not be replaced.

In the future, the production of raw materials may continue to decrease. In the petroleum refining process, naphthenic acid is harmful byproducts. Therefore, fewer and fewer oil companies willing to produce this raw material. The price of naphthenic acid was rose year by year. In the future, we expect that prices will continue to rise.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come.

While Naphthenic Acid market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Naphthenic Acid Market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Naphthenic Acid Market Research Report:

Paint aMerichem, Umicore, Midas, Fulltime, Sea Chemical, Changfeng, Ming Ring

Naphthenic Acid Market Segmentation by Types:

Refined Naphthenic Acid, High-purity Naphthenic Acid

Naphthenic Acid Market Segmentation by Applications:

Paint and Ink Driers, Wood Preservatives, Fuel and Lubricant Additives, Rubber Additives, Others

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Naphthenic Acid Market during the projected period.

