NdFeB Market Key Leading Countries & Their Global Share 2025

The global NdFeB market is valued at 5620 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are wide application areas. With the improvement of application areas, the increased consumption of NdFeB Permanent Magnetss are expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the NdFeB Permanent Magnets raw material price will be relatively stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of NdFeB Permanent Magnets.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of NdFeB Permanent Magnets in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the NdFeB Permanent Magnets market.

In China, NdFeB Permanent Magnets manufactures mainly include Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, Jingci Material Science, AT&M, NBJJ, and others.

China is the world’s largest producer of NdFeB Permanent Magnets; as the same time, the consumption of NdFeB Permanent Magnets in China grown gradually. In the result, NdFeB Permanent Magnets in China was export-oriented until now.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come.

While NdFeB market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. NdFeB Market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global NdFeB Market Research Report:

Hitachi Metals, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Zhong Ke San Huan

NdFeB Market Segmentation by Types:

Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet, Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets, Hot Pressed NdFeB Magnets

NdFeB Market Segmentation by Applications:

Computer, Electronic Industry, Office Automation Equipment, Auto Industry, Other

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global NdFeB Market during the projected period. QY Research has used a framework of primary and secondary research to make this report a full-proof one.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global NdFeB market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global NdFeB market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global NdFeB market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Finally, the global NdFeB Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies. One of the major reasons behind providing market attractiveness index is to help the target audience and clients to identify the several market opportunities in the global NdFeB market. Moreover, for a better understanding of the market, QY Research has also presented a key to get information about various segments of the global NdFeB market.

