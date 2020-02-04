New Research on Filtration and Contamination Control Market focusing on Top Companies like Honeywell International Inc., Axis Communications AB, Johnson Controls, FLIR Systems, Inc

Global Filtration and Contamination Control Market accounted for USD 40.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Filtration and Contamination Control Market By Geography, Filtration Type (Liquid, Air), Customer Type (Aftermarket, OEM), Application (Engine {On Road, Agriculture, Construction, Mining & Marine}, Industrial {Industrial Machinery, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Gas Turbine, Power Generation}) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Analysis:

The report for filtration and contamination control market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is Filtration and Contamination Control in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyse and do more affective investments.

TOP Key Players:

Mann+Hummel Holding GmbH,

Donaldson Company, Inc.,

Cummins Inc.,

Parker-Hannifin Corp.,

Pall Corporation,

Clarcor Inc.,

Filtration Group Corporation,

Eaton,

Hydac International GmbH,

Ceco Environmental Corp.,

Damen Technical Agencies B.V.,

Clear Edge,

The Lee Company,

Camfil Group,

among others.

Market Segmentation:

The filtration and contamination control market is segmented on the basis of filtration type into liquid filtration, and air filtration.

On the basis of customer type:

Aftermarket

On the basis of application:

Engine

Industrial

The industrial segment is further sub-segmented:

road, agriculture

construction

mining & marine.

The engine segment is further sub-segmented:

industrial machinery,

oil & gas,

aerospace,

gas turbine,

power generation,



Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing demand for on-road and off-road applications

Increasing usage of higher efficiency performance products

Stringent environmental regulations

Technological advancements in filtration technology

Emerging alternatives such as electric vehicles

