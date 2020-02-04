Nitinol-based Medical Device Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global Nitinol-based Medical Device Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Nitinol-based Medical Device Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 153 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Nitinol is a special metal that have the ability to restore their original shape after severe deformation. The nitinol medical devices include nitinol stents, nitinol guidewires, nitinol filters etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Nitinol-based Medical Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The classification of Nitinol-based Medical Device includes Stents, Guidewires and other. The proportion of Guidewires in 2016 is about 44.37%, and the proportion of Stents in 2016 is about 6.7%.

Based on application, the nitinol medical devices market is segmented into orthopedic, vascular, dental, gastroenterology, and others. Vascular segment accounted for larger market share in terms of sales in 2016, vascular segmented accounted for more than 64% of the market share in 2016 due to increasing demand and adoption of nitinol based stents for vascular surgeries. Increasing number of dental implants and increasing demand for nitinol based product is expected to drive the growth of the nitinol medical devices market.

North America region is the largest supplier of Nitinol-based Medical Device, with a production market share nearly 61.5% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Nitinol-based Medical Device, enjoying production market share about 23.7% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 48.5% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25.8% in 2016.

Market competition is intense among top 5. Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, Boston Scientific, TERUMO are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In the future, the Nitinol-based Medical Device will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion.



Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3388699-global-nitinol-based-medical-device-market-2018-by

The worldwide market for Nitinol-based Medical Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Medtronic

Edwards Lifesciences

Abbott

Boston Scientific

TERUMO

R. Bard

Cordis

Cook Medical

Braun

Biotronik

Stryker

JOTEC

Lombard Medical

Acandis

ELLA-CS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stents

Guidewires

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vascular

Orthopedic & Dental

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3388699-global-nitinol-based-medical-device-market-2018-by

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Nitinol-based Medical Device Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Stents

1.2.2 Guidewires

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Vascular

1.3.2 Orthopedic & Dental

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Medtronic

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Nitinol-based Medical Device Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Medtronic Nitinol-based Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Edwards Lifesciences

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Nitinol-based Medical Device Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Edwards Lifesciences Nitinol-based Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Abbott

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Nitinol-based Medical Device Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Abbott Nitinol-based Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Boston Scientific

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Nitinol-based Medical Device Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Boston Scientific Nitinol-based Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 TERUMO

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Nitinol-based Medical Device Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 TERUMO Nitinol-based Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 C. R. Bard

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Nitinol-based Medical Device Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 C. R. Bard Nitinol-based Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.