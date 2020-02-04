Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market (Treatment Type – Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiation, and Stem Cell Transplant; Cell Type – B-cell, and T-cell): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Market size is projected to reach USD 12,119.5 Million by 2025, from an estimated USD 7,460.0 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is caused by changes in cell DNA. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma can be indolent or aggressive depending on the rate at which it grows and spreads. Indolent lymphoma tends to grow and spread slowly and has few signs and symptoms. Aggressive lymphoma grows and spreads quickly and has signs and symptoms that can be severe. The treatments for indolent and aggressive lymphoma are different. Radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, plasmapheresis, watchful waiting, antibiotic therapy, surgery, and stem cell transplant are used for the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Growing Geriatric Population Boost the Market Growth of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market

The rising cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma are driving the growth of the non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market. The American Cancer Society estimates that 74,200 cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma will be diagnosed in 2019. Furthermore, several studies have found that the majority of patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma are over the age of 55, which increases the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma among the aging population. The rapidly expanding elderly population is anticipated to boost the market growth. However, non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment such as radiation and some chemotherapy increases the risk of other cancers, heart disease or nerve problems over the time period, which is likely to hamper the growth of the non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market. Moreover, the growing number of clinical trials for the development of new drugs and the launch of several novel therapies for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The Dominance of B-cell Lymphoma Sub-Segment Prevail Growth for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market

The non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market is bifurcated into the type of diseases and treatment. The disease type is further segmented into B- Cell lymphoma and T-cell lymphoma. Among them, B-Cell lymphoma dominates the global non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market. B-cell lymphomas make up about 85% of the non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL) in the United States. These are types of lymphoma that affect B lymphocytes. The most common types of B-cell lymphomas such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma account for about 1 out of every 3 lymphomas and about 1 out of 5 lymphomas in the United States. The treatment types include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy, and other treatments. Among them, chemotherapy dominates the global non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market as it is the major treatment used for most people with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Accounting of 4% of all Cancers, North America Hold the Largest Share in the Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market

North America accounts for the largest revenue in the global non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market. The high prevalence of non- Hodgkin lymphoma contributes to the growth of the market. The disease accounts for 4% of all cancers in the United States. Furthermore, well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies and high spending capacity of the people in North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada favors the growth of the market in this region. Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest share in the total addressable market owing to factors such as increasing cases of B-Cell lymphoma, rising aging population and a growing number in the clinical trials for the treatment of the NHL treatment market in this region.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma treatment market is highly competitive. Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Amgen Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Baxter International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company and Bayer AG are the major players in the non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market.

