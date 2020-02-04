Novel Coronavirus Outbreak | Wuhan, China

The world is threatened by the way of infectious coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is getting spared. From the last two months, the prevalence of the coronavirus has been noted in all the corner of the world. “Recent research carried out by Infinium Global Research has covered the detailed study on the prevalence of the disease, mode of transmission, treatment options and the drugs/vaccines in the pipeline”. The threat of novel coronavirus is at such level that the emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) was reconvened on 30 January 2020. Considering the severity of the infection WHO has declared the outbreak of the coronavirus to be a public health emergency of international concern. The Emergency Committee has provided advice to the WHO, to the People’s Republic of China, and the global community, all countries are informed to take measures to control this outbreak.

2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is identified as the responsible for an outbreak of respiratory illness which is first detected in Wuhan, China. The spread of the virus is considered to be started from the seafood market of Wuhan city of China. However, a study on the growing number of patients stated that they have no exposure history to animal markets during the spread of the virus, which has indicated person-to-person spread is occurring. At this stage, it’s not clear how easily or sustainably this virus is transmitting between people.

However, WHO has developed a protocol for the examination of early cases (the “First Few X (FFX) Cases and contact investigation protocol for 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection”). This protocol is designed to get an early understanding of the key epidemiological, virological and clinical characteristics of the first cases of 2019- nCoV infection detected in all the countries. This information can be used to inform the development and update to the public health guidance to manage cases and reduce the potential spread and impact of infection all over the world. A list of the countries, territories or areas provided by WHO with reported confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV by 31 January 2020 are mentioned below.

WHO Regional Office Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases Western Pacific China 9720 Japan 14 Republic of Korea 11 Viet Nam 5 Singapore 13 Australia 9 Malaysia 8 Cambodia 1 Philippines 1 South-East Asia Thailand 14 Nepal 1 Sri Lanka 1 India 1 Region of the Americas United States of America 6 Canada 3 European Region France 6 Finland 1 Germany 5 Italy 2 Eastern Mediterranean United Arab Emirates 4 Total Confirmed cases Total 9826

Source: World Health Organization (WHO)

On the other hand, there is currently no vaccine available to treat the 2019-nCoV infection and the best way to prevent infection is to avoid getting exposed to this virus. People infected with 2019-nCoV should take immediate supportive care to help relieve symptoms. For critical cases, treatment should include to supporting the care of vital organ functions and the people who think they might have been exposed to 2019-nCoV should contact the healthcare provider immediately.

However, many of the vaccine manufacturing companies are started working on the developing Corona vaccine. At least a dozen companies have informally or formally announced the 2019-nCoV vaccine or drug development initiatives. Companies such as Abbvie, Geovax, Gilead, Inovio, J&J, Moderna, Novavax, Regeneron, Vaxart and Vir are currently developing the vaccines and drugs against the coronavirus. These companies are engaged with technologies such as with small molecule drugs, DNA vaccines, mRNA vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and viruses like particles or vaccines. The extreme demand for drugs against the coronavirus has raised these companies share at high-level, Inovio Pharmaceuticals skyrocketed 37% in January as company announnced they are in the process of developing a vaccine against the new deadly virus. The share of Vir Biotechnology raised to 111% in the past month, while Novavax gained 91% during the same period.



