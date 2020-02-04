Operating Tables Market Anticipated to Reach US$ 1,150 Mn by 2025

There have been several innovations in operation theater equipment globally and hospitals across the world can be seen demanding advanced operating tables to enhance the efficacy of the surgical process. Through a new report titled ‘Operating Tables Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025,’ Persistence Market Research aims to track the performance of the global operating tables market and presents key insights on the factors impacting revenue growth of the global market over an eight year forecast period from 2017 to 2025. According to the report estimations, the global operating tables market is estimated to reach a market valuation of just under US$ 850 Mn by 2017 end, and this is projected to increase to a little more than US$ 1,150 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.9% in terms of value.

Global Operating Tables Market: Dynamics

Growth drivers

Growing private and public sector investment in healthcare facilities

Increasing number of surgeries across the globe

Revenue inhibitors

Low regulations pertaining to operating tables

High fragmentation in the global market

Market opportunities

Shift from manual to technologically advanced equipment

Rapid consolidation in the industry

Future trends

Adoption of hydraulic and electro-hydraulic operating tables

Rising demand for multi-functional operating tables

Global Operating Tables Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The global operating tables market is segmented on the basis of Product Type into General Surgical Tables, Radiolucent Operating Tables, Specialty Surgery Tables (Orthopedic Surgery Tables, Laparoscopic Operating Tables, Neurosurgical Operation Tables, Bariatric Surgery Tables), and Pediatric Operating Tables. General Surgical Tables is the largest segment, estimated to represent US$ 499.7 Mn, or 58.8% share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 654.5 Mn, or 56.6% share of the global market by 2025 end, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. This is the dominant product type as well as the most attractive market, registering an attractiveness index of 2.1 during the forecast period.

The global operating tables market is segmented on the basis of Technology into Powered Operating Tables, Non-powered/Manual Operating Tables, and Hybrid Operating Tables. Non-powered/Manual Operating Tables is the largest segment, estimated to represent US$ 423.4 Mn, or 49.8% share of the global market in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period.

The global operating tables market is segmented on the basis of End User into Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Hospitals is the largest segment with a market valuation projected to reach US$ 729.0 Mn by the end of 2025. However, Clinics is the fastest growing segment, registering the highest segmental CAGR of 4.7% in terms of value during the period of assessment.

Global Operating Tables Market: Regional Analysis & Forecast

Persistence Market Research tracks the performance of the global operating tables market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. There is close competition among North America and Asia Pacific in terms of market value, with North America projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 363.6 Mn and Asia Pacific anticipated to be valued at US$ 370.0 Mn by the end of 2025. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest regional market, witnessing a growth rate of 4.8% during the period of study. Asia Pacific is projected to be the most attractive regional market with an attractiveness index of 1.9 during the forecast period.

Global Operating Tables Market: Competition Profiling

The report features some of the top companies in the global operating tables market including the likes of STERIS plc, Skytron LLC, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Alvo Medical, Mizuho OSI, Getinge-Maquet, Germany Holding GmbH, Schaerer Medical USA, Inc., OPT Surgisystems S.R.L, NUVO, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Medifa GmbH & Co. KG, Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., BRUMABA GmbH & Co KG, AGA Sanitaetsartikel GmbH, Lojer Group, Famed ?ywiec Sp. z o. o., Merivaara Corp., AMTAI Medical Equipment, Inc.