Palletizers Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2028

According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights titled “Palletizers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2028,” Palletizers being a highly productive material handling solution is expected to be the prime driver of the global palletizers market during the forecast period, 2018-2028. Globally, the revenue generated from sales of palletizers has been estimated to be around US$ 2,084.4 Mn in 2018, and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9%, during the forecast period 2018-2028.

The palletizers market in the developed region of North America and Western Europe together estimated to account for around 40% of the global palletizers market and are projected to witness low growth during the forecast period. The developed countries of North America and Western Europe region has high adoption rate for recently developed technology. This has resulted into high demand of advanced technology for robotic palletizers as compared to other regions. Large number of palletizers manufacturers are based in these regions only. Although, the manufacturing output growth in these regions have matured, the continuous developments introduced in the robotic palletizers and the end-user industries aiming highest automation possible has propelled the palletizers market in North America and Western Europe.

China, India and South Korea are some of the rapidly developing manufacturing industries in the world and large market for robotics in the world. These countries are estimated to account for more than 85% of the APEJ palletizers market. Although, China is the largest palletizers market and the largest robotics market in the world, the industrial robot density of China is below global average. Millions of manufacturing and warehousing facilities, and huge domestic production of economical palletizers has created large opportunity for the palletizers market in the country.

Japan is exhibited to possess similar characteristics as that of North America and Western Europe, which are maturing the demand of palletizers, large palletizers market share and rapid adoption of technology. Fanuc, Kuka and other globally leading companies in robotics industry and providing palletizers are based in Japan.

Central Europe & Baltics region includes countries such as Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Croatia and others. The total labour force in the region has remained almost constant since 2002 while the manufacturing output in the region has expanded by around 2.7 times. This has created immense opportunity in the region for palletizers market and other industrial automation solutions. Availability of economical and skilled labour in Poland has attracted manufacturing industries in the Western Europe region to shift their production facility to Poland and other countries in the Central Europe and Baltics region.

In the MEA region, Turkey and GCC region are estimated to account for around 60% of the MEA palletizers market in 2018 and are further expected to expand palletizers market at a significantly high pace as compared to African countries. MEA region has considerably higher demand share of conventional palletizers as compared to other regions. The rapidly developing pharmaceutical industry in the North Africa and GCC region has propelled the demand of palletizers in the region. Due to lack of manufacturing capability, the majority of the demand of palletizers is served by imports from Asia Pacific and Western European countries.

The market volume for global palletizers is expected to expand at 1.6X over the forecast period 2018-2028

Detailed profiles of palletizers companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the global palletizers market are Premier Tech Chronos Ltd., ABB Ltd., FANUC Corp., Kion Group, Kuka Group, Honeywell International Inc., Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd., Columbia Machine, Inc., Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co., Ltd. and Concetti S.P.A.

In global palletizers market report, we have discussed individual strategies followed by these companies in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, mergers and acquisitions. The ‘Competitive Landscape’ section is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and company share collectively.

