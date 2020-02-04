Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market – Increasing Need to Curb Growing Health Care Costs, Frequencies of Medical Errors and Government Edges to Encourage the Use of Health Care Boost the Market

Patient safety is a new health care discipline that highlights and helps in prevention, reduction, analyzing and reporting of medical errors that frequently leads to adverse health care events and risk management. The risk management and patient safety team work closely with clinical teams and other corporate areas in finding the risks, acting as a resource and giving support on all aspects of risk management. Since patient safety is new area for emphasis in health care, awareness to reduce occurrence of medical errors is gaining impetus. Quality up gradation in health care organizations are emphasizing more on patient safety and risk management and finding means to work efficiently and effectively and also to ensure that they deliver fine-quality patient care.

The patient safety and risk management software market is segmented on the basis of its mode of delivery, by product type, by its end-users and by geography. On the basis of mode of delivery the patient safety and risk management software market is segmented into cloud based software, on-premise and web based software. On the basis of product type it is segmented as standalone software and integrated software. By end users, it is segmented into hospitals, long term care centers and health care firms.

Due to rise in need to follow regulatory guidelines, increasing need to curb growing health care costs, frequencies of medical errors and various government edges to encourage the use of health care IT across has given a boost to the patient safety and risk management software market. WHO and several governments globally are taking initiatives in leading the patient safety campaigns so as to increase awareness among the patient population. Also, several health care IT companies have come up with innovative IT solutions that ensure patient safety. But high implementation cost and lack of in house IT domain knowledge and data security are some of the issues that are restricting the growth of this market during the forecast period from 2016-2024. In addition, lack of skilled IT professionals in hospitals, use of old technologies and poor regulatory standards are also some the reasons that might hamper the growth of patient safety and risk management software market.

