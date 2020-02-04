Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Is extensive to Grow At a high CAGR 6.6% over the forecast period 2019 and 2025: QYResearch

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-5-2019] – The Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market such as K+S, Akzonobel, Cargill, Hebei Huachen, Swiss Saltworks, Sudsalz Gmbh, Tata Chemicals, Cheetham Salt, Salinen, Dominion Salt Ltd., US Salt . They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

Sodium chloride (NaCl) is the chemical name for salt. Sodium chloride occurs naturally as the mineral halite. Commercially, it is obtained by the solar evaporation of salt water, or by mining. It is a component of sodium chloride injections USP, and has production uses in pharmaceutical processing.

Sodium chloride has uses a channeling agent, and as an osmotic agent in the cores of controlled-release tablets. It also is used to help modify drug release, and to adjust porosity in tablet coatings. It can adjust drug release from gels and emulsions, and adjust the thickness of solutions by altering the ionic attributes of a formulation.

The global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride market is valued at 490 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 820 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2025.

Sodium chloride is widely used in a variety of pharmaceutical products to produce isotonic solutions. It is used in normal nasal saline sprays, in intravenous lock flush solutions, and in eye washes or solutions. Sodium chloride tablets are also available to replace salt lost through excess sweating to help prevent muscle cramps. Sodium chloride solution may also be used to dilute medications for nebulization and inhalation

According to the grade, the classification of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride includes API-NaCl and HD-NaCl. And the proportion of l API-NaCl in 2017 is about 71%.

Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride is widely used for produce Injections, Hemodialysis, Oral Rehydration Salts, Osmotic Agent and Other. The most proportion of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride is used for Injections, and the proportion in 2017 is about 39%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride, with a production market share nearly 57% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride, enjoying production market share nearly 17% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2017. Following Europe, North American is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.

Segment by Type

API-NaCl

HD-NaCl

Segment by Application

Injections

Hemodialysis

Oral Rehydration Salts

Osmotic Agent

Other

