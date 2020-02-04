Phosphate Ester Market describes its growth, share, size, Forecast and trends to 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Feb 05, 2019 (satPRnews) – Global Phosphate Ester Market report is a professional and in-depth study on the market overview, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and leading player’s various strategies to sustain in the Global Phosphate Ester Market. It also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global Phosphate Ester market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Phosphate ester, is an ester derived from an alcohol and phosphoric acid. It can be also called as organophosphate because these molecules have a phosphate group bonded to carbon. Phosphate ester is widely used in pesticides, lubricants, surfactants, flame retardants.

Phosphate esters are produced by phosphation of (ethoxylated) aliphatic or aromatic alcohols. They are always used as anionic surfactants in various chemical products such as flame retardants,

lubricants and cleaning products. In 2015, 19.30% of phosphate esters were used in the manufacturing of flame retardants, while 21.74% and 20.34% were respectively consumed in lubricants and cleaning products production.

The production of phosphate esters distributed in USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific. in 2015, USA produced 60300 MT phosphate esters tooking 37.25% of glbal production, while Europe manufactured 43328 MT and took for 26.76%. China and Janpan accouted for 17.97% and 5.76% of the global production. Chemtura, Dow, ExxonMobil, Solvay, Akzo Nobel and Clariant are the major players in this field, taking about 35% of the global production.

USA, Europe and China are the main consumption areas. During 2011 and 2015, USA phosphate esters consumption increased from 37668 MT to 42553 MT, while Europe phosphate ester consumption increased from 32740 MT to 37443 MT. Due to the fast development of automobile industry, China phosphate esters consumption surged to 36817 MT with an average growth rate of 12.32%.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come.

While Phosphate Ester market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Phosphate Ester Market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Phosphate Ester Market Research Report:

Chemtura, Dow, ExxonMobil, Akzo Nobel, Elementis Specialties, Solvay, Ashland, IsleChem

Phosphate Ester Market Segmentation by Types:

Monophosphate, Diphosphate, Triphosphate

Phosphate Ester Market Segmentation by Applications:

Flame Retardants, Lubricants, Cleaning Products, Others

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Phosphate Ester Market during the projected period. QY Research has used a framework of primary and secondary research to make this report a full-proof one.

