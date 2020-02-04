Plastic Containers Market 2019 Precise Outlook – Plastipak Holdings, Sonoco Products, Linpac

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Plastic Containers.

The Global Plastic Containers market to record a CAGR of 5.4% in the duration between 2017 and 2026.

Top Leading Companies are: Plastipak Holdings,Sonoco Products,Linpac,Alpha Packaging Holdings,AMCOR,Bemis,CKS Packaging,Constar International,Huhtamaki Oyj,Letica,Berry Plastics,RPC,Silgan Holdings,Coveris,DS Smith

Adoption of plastic in the packaging industry has remained consistent over the past few years. Plastic has replaced several other packaging materials such as metal, paper, wood and glass. With the provision of better performance and being more price-competitive, plastic packaging products such as containers have gained significant momentum across various industrial sectors including food & beverage and pharmaceuticals.

Utilization of plastic containers for application in meat products is surging, with the advent of non-deformable and robust plastic containers in various sizes and shapes. Demand for plastic containers is on a rise as they facilitate storage, transportation, and disposition of delicate food items including sausages, cold cuts, and meats. Rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and medical industries has led toward proliferation in adoption of plastic containers. Excellent barrier properties and superior aesthetic value offered by plastic against moisture and air is a major factor driving its adoption in the pharmaceutical and medical sector.

In terms of value, North America is expected to endure as the fast-expanding market for plastic containers, trailed by Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). Majority of the market growth in North America can be attributed to improving food & beverage industry in the U.S., and rising utility expenditure along with stricter regulations directed toward improvement of packaged material recycling procedures. In APEJ, the food & beverage sector is witnessing robust growth on the back of growing purchasing power of people and rapid urbanization that entails hectic lifestyle and demand for packaged food.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Plastic Containers Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Plastic Containers Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Plastic Containers Market.

Plastic Containers Market, by Types:

Polyethylene Terephthalate

High Density Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Low Density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Other Resins

Plastic Containers Market, by Applications:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Printing & Stationary

Electronics

Other

Important attributes of the report:

The 360-degree Plastic Containers overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants. Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans. SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations.

