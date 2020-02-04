Propylene Glycol (PG) 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2025

Propylene Glycol (PG) Market 2019

Propylene glycol (PG) is a clear, colorless liquid with the consistency of syrup. It is practically odorless and tasteless. It is hygroscopic (attracts water), has low toxicity and outstanding stability, as well as high flash and boiling points, low vapor pressure and broad solvency. In addition, propylene glycol is an excellent solvent for many organic compounds and is completely water-soluble.

Propylene glycol is used by the chemical, food, and pharmaceutical industries as antifreeze when leakage might lead to contact with food. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified propylene glycol as an additive that is “generally recognized as safe” for use in food. It is used to absorb extra water and maintain moisture in certain medicines, cosmetics, or food products. It is a solvent for food colors and flavors, and in the paint and plastics industries. Propylene glycol is also used to create artificial smoke or fog used in fire-fighting training and in theatrical productions.

The regions of Europe, North America and Asia (ex. China) are the main consumption bases, while Europe holds 21.56% consumption share, North America holds 20.16%, and Asia (ex. China) holds 21.13% consumption share in 2015. They occupy 62.84% of the global consumption in total.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investments entering the field.

Global Propylene Glycol (PG) market size will increase to 6560 Million US$ by 2025, from 3600 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Propylene Glycol (PG).

This report researches the worldwide Propylene Glycol (PG) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Propylene Glycol (PG) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dow

Huntsman

DuPont (Tate ＆ Lyle )

ADM

Polioles

Lyondell Basell Industries

Repsol

BASF

Oelon

Sumitomo Chemical

Asahi

ADEKA

SKC

Shell

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical

Tongling Jintai Chemical

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

Hi-tech Spring Chemical

Daze Group

Shandong Depu Chemical

Propylene Glycol (PG) Breakdown Data by Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Propylene Glycol (PG) Breakdown Data by Application

UPR

PPG

Pharmaceuticals and Food

Others

Propylene Glycol (PG) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Propylene Glycol (PG) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

