protein assays Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the “Protein Assays Market (Product – Kits, Reagents, and Instruments & Accessories; Type – Copper-ion-based Assays, Dye-binding Assays, and Test Strip-based Assays; Application – Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery & Development, and Others; End-user – Hospitals, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes, Clinical Laboratories, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” Protein concentration quantitation is an integral part of any laboratory workflow involving protein extraction, purification, labeling or analysis. The protein assays market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing Incidence Rate of Chronic Diseases Driving the Market Growth

According to the World Health Organization, Chronic diseases are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Disease rates from these conditions are accelerating globally, advancing across every region and pervading all socioeconomic classes. The World Health Report 2002: Reducing risks, promoting healthy life, indicates that the mortality, morbidity, and disability attributed to the major chronic diseases currently account for almost 60% of all deaths and 43% of the global burden of disease. By 2020 their contribution is expected to rise to 73% of all deaths and 60% of the global burden of disease.

Moreover, 79% of the deaths attributed to these diseases occur in developing countries. Four of the most prominent chronic diseases – cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Protein analysis offers opportunities for diagnosing, stratifying, and monitoring diseases. Therefore, considering the above report by the world health organization, the protein assay market is likely to propel during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Share of the Market

According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of product, type, application, and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include kits, reagents, and instruments & accessories. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include copper-ion-based assays, dye-binding assays, and test strip-based assays. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include disease diagnosis, drug discovery & development, and others. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, clinical laboratories, and others.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing drug development in the life science industry. Pharma companies spend millions of dollars on research and development that includes scientific study and development of drugs for innovation.

North America is Projected to Hold the Largest Share of the Global Protein Assay Industry

The market in this region is anticipated to grow due to the presence of superior research and development base, strong regional economies, and greater emphasis on disease prevention and wellness by governments. In the United States, governments at all levels (federal, state, and local) have a specific responsibility to strive to create the conditions in which people can be as healthy as possible. The centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the Public Health Practice Program Office and strengthened university-based Centers for Prevention Research. CDC also developed Public Health Leadership Institutes (initiated in 1992) at the national and regional levels and the National Public Health Training Network (initiated in 1993). Both programs respond to recommendations to improve the overall leadership competencies of public health practitioners.

Protein Assays Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players featured in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Abcam, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Novus Biologicals, Geno Technology, Inc., The Merck Group, BioVision Inc., Lonza Group, and other companies.

