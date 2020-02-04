Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Trend, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2024)
Pulmonary artery catheter is used to measure the amount of fluid filling the heart as well as to determine how the heart is functioning. The ventilator or a breathing machine that helps patients breathe when they are too ill to breathe on their own. Other than these much equipment are used into the ICU to keep a patient alive and monitor health status.
The report includes segments along with competitive landscape.
Scope of the Report:
- Market is concentrated. Edwards Lifesciences, Argon Medical, ICU Medical, Biosensors International and BD are the leaders of the industry, they have a production market share of 88.14% in 2015, and hold the key technologies and patent, with high-end customers. They have formed Global market channel of the industry.
- USA is the largest manufacturer of Pulmonary Artery Catheter, with a production market share of 65.83% and a revenue market share of 65.47% in 2015.
- The second place is Germany, following USA with the production market share of 14.57% and the revenue market share of 14.60% in 2015.
- This report focuses on the Pulmonary Artery Catheter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application
Major Vendors are:
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- Argon Medical
- ICU Medical
- Biosensors International
- BD
Market Products / Types:
- Four-lumen Catheter
- Five-lumen Catheter
- Six-lumen Catheter
- Other
Market Applications / End-Users:
- ICUs
- Non-ICUs
The report provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the PULMONARY ARTERY CATHETER Market.
Market Segmentation by Region/Countries:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of content:
Chapter1: Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Overview
Chapter2: Manufacturing cost Structure Analysis of Market
Chapter3: Technical Data and Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter4: Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market by Region
Chapter5: Market Analysis by Type
Chapter6: Production, Supply, Sales Demand, Market Status and Forecast
Chapter7: Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market key manufacturers
Chapter8 Up and Downstream Industry Analysis
Chapter9: Marketing Strategy Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Analysis
Chapter10: Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Development Trend Analysis
Chapter11: Market New Project Investment, Feasibility, Analysis
