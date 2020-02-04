Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Trend, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2024)

Pulmonary artery catheter is used to measure the amount of fluid filling the heart as well as to determine how the heart is functioning. The ventilator or a breathing machine that helps patients breathe when they are too ill to breathe on their own. Other than these much equipment are used into the ICU to keep a patient alive and monitor health status.

Our Research Analyst includes a detailed analysis of Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market.

Scope of the Report:

Market is concentrated. Edwards Lifesciences, Argon Medical, ICU Medical, Biosensors International and BD are the leaders of the industry, they have a production market share of 88.14% in 2015, and hold the key technologies and patent, with high-end customers. They have formed Global market channel of the industry.

USA is the largest manufacturer of Pulmonary Artery Catheter, with a production market share of 65.83% and a revenue market share of 65.47% in 2015.

The second place is Germany, following USA with the production market share of 14.57% and the revenue market share of 14.60% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Pulmonary Artery Catheter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pulmonary Artery Catheter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Major Vendors are:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Argon Medical

ICU Medical

Biosensors International

BD

Market Products / Types:

Four-lumen Catheter

Five-lumen Catheter

Six-lumen Catheter

Other

Market Applications / End-Users:

ICUs

Non-ICUs

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the PULMONARY ARTERY CATHETER Market.

Market Segmentation by Region/Countries:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

