Rapid Increase in End-use Adoption to Boost Gluten Free Flours Market Revenue Growth

Gluten free diet is a diet that helps in eliminating protein gluten. Gluten is a type of protein that is found in various grains such as barley, wheat, rye and other cereals. A gluten-free diet is the only treatment recommended for patients suffering from celiac disease and showing symptoms of intolerance such as vomiting and chronic diarrhea. Several healthy foods that are naturally gluten-free such as fresh eggs, beans, seeds, fish, fresh meats, and most dairy products are beneficial for celiac disease patients. People who are found to have a non-celiac gluten sensitivity may also benefit from gluten free diet. Gluten-free flours are novel food products developed for people who are sensitive to gluten. The types of gluten free products are pizza & pasta, savories, cereals & snacks, baked flours, and others. Gluten-free flours are very high in protein and are used for thickening soups and sauces. Gluten-free flours, in fact, have a good texture and can be utilized for all purpose of baking flour. Gluten free brown rice flours have a higher nutritional value compared to white rice along with higher fiber content.

Gluten Free Flours Market:Drivers and Restraints Gluten free flours market is witnessing maximum growth owing to increasing processed food industry, growing urbanization and use by the aging population.Moreover, growing healthcare concerns such as obesity, diabetes and other health issues, weight management, increasing body energy, expanding government initiatives, changing consumer’s behavior & preference for gluten free flours or low protein products along with concern over health safety are some other factors expected to increase the demand of gluten-free flours market. However, lack of awareness in developing countries regarding the need and benefits of gluten free flours and high cost of gluten free flours compared to wheat flours may hamper the growth of gluten-free flours market in near future.

Gluten Free Flours Market:Segmentation The gluten free flours market has been classified on the basis of product type, source, and application.

Based on product type, the gluten free flours market is segmented into the following:

Amaranth Flour

Corn Flours

Maize Flours

Coconut Flours

Bean Flours

Others

Based on the source, the gluten free flours market is segmented into the following:

Cereals

Legumes

Based on application, the gluten free flours market is segmented into the following:

Bread & Bakery Products

Soups & Sauces

Ready-to-eat Products

Others

Based on application, bakery product is the fastest growing segment due to easy availability of gluten free flours, rise in consumption of gluten-free baked biscuits, and use of gluten free flours ingredients such as bean flour, chia seeds, and nut flours along with binder such as guar gum, xanthan, and baking powder in baked products. Moreover, commercial availability of several types of gluten free flours such as non-wheat flour in one mix is expected to boost the market revenue growth in near future.

Gluten Free Flours Market: Region-wise Outlook Depending on the geographic region, gluten free flours market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the gluten free flours marketfollowed by Europe, Japan, and Asia Pacific owing to high awareness among people for limited gluten intake in the daily diet, the rise in consumption of bread & cereals, high availability of gluten-free products, and increase in obesity in these regions. Asia Pacific holds the leading position and shows substantial growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for processed food, increasing per capita income, consumer preference for ready-to-eat products, and rising prevalence of coeliac disease or autoimmune disease among aging population.