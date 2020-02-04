Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of “Global warranty management systems Market Professional Survey Report 2018” globally
Warranty is a statement of assurance or undertaking issued by the manufacturer of a product concerning the performance of the product and parts supplied by him by way of sale transaction to the customer, for a certain period as stated in the Warranty Card accompanying the product.
The warranty management systems are being increasingly adopted in various verticals, such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, which have led to the growth of the market across the globe.
Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Warranty Management System will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Warranty Management System market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Warranty Management System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Claim & Transaction Management
Warranty Analytics
Warranty Tracking
Segmentation by application:
Manufacturing
Automotive
Healthcare
Supply Chain and Logistics
Food and Beverages
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
International Business Machines (IBM)
Oracle
Pegasystems
PTC
SAP
Astea International
Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS)
Infosys
Tavant Technologies
Tech Mahindra
Wipro
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Warranty Management System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Warranty Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Warranty Management System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Warranty Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Warranty Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Warranty Management System Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Warranty Management System by Players
4 Warranty Management System by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Warranty Management System Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion.
