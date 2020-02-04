Resorbable Vascular Scaffold Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Resorbable Vascular Scaffold Market (Material Type – Metal Based BVS, and Polymer-based BVS; Application – Coronary Artery Stents, and Peripheral Artery Stents; End User – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Cardiac Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Resorbable vascular scaffold market size is projected to grow from USD 134.8 Million in 2018 to USD 368.7 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.13% during the forecast period.

A bioresorbable vascular scaffold is a non-metallic, non-permanent, mesh tube structure that is used to remove or clear cholesterol and fatty deposits in the narrowed artery. Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS) is similar in appearance to a stent but dissolves after the artery starts to work in its normal way. BVS disappears slowly usually in 12 to 24 months, once the artery starts to function normally and stays open on its own. It is designed to restore the function of the blocked artery in the heart and restore blood flow to the heart muscle. The heart-related disorder is rising with tremendous rates globally, and new innovations in treatments are getting more attention owing to disadvantages with conventional procedures.

Growing Initiative by Government and Private Sector Boost Resorbable Vascular Scaffold Market

Rising heart-related disease globally is the major driver for the growth of the resorbable vascular scaffold market. According to WHO cardiovascular disease is the major cause of death every year, failure of the heart mainly caused by a blockage in the arteries. Moreover, the increase in smoking habits and unhealthy food intake habits are increasing cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, rising awareness of heart diseases all over the globe by initiatives taken by the government and private sectors is rising the demand of the resorbable vascular scaffold market. However, the high costs associated with implant and treatment costs can hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, government funding for research and improvement in reimbursement policies can provide better opportunities for the market.

Segmentation of Resorbable Vascular Scaffold Market

Global resorbable vascular scaffold market segment by material type, application, and by end-user. Material segment further sub-segmented into metal-based BVS and Polymer-based BVS. By application segment classified into coronary artery stents and peripheral artery stents. The end-user segment bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and cardiac centers.

Rising Cases of Heart Diseases in the Region Hold Dominant Share for North America

Geographically, the resorbable vascular scaffold market categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the region in the forecast period followed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease causes around 610,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. Europe region is anticipated to grow with a significant rate owing to an increase in the geriatric population, change in lifestyle, technological advancements in the healthcare sector. Resorbable vascular scaffold market in the Asia Pacific region expected to grow with a healthy rate in the forecast period, factors such as changing food habitat and rising alcohol consumption in the young generation are responding to increasing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease in this region.

Resorbable Vascular Scaffold Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories (U.S), Medtronic (U.S.), Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany), REVA Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore), Svelte Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Stentys SA (France), Kyoto Medical, Elixir Medical, and others.

