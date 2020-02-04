Respiratory Disease Testing Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Respiratory Disease Testing Market (Product – Imaging Tests, Respiratory Measurement, Blood Gas Test and Other Products; End-user – Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, and Other Home Care Facilities): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025” The global respiratory disease testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Surging Air Population Propel the Market for Respiratory Disease Testing

The increasing frequency of respiratory diseases due to rising air pollution levels is one of the major factors driving the growth of the respiratory disease testing market. The growing rate of pollution in the air and the release of hazardous gases causing lung diseases are increasing cases like COPD and other respiratory diseases around the world. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, almost 251 individuals were suffering from COPD and related diseases in 2016.

According to the World Health Organization, COPD will become the third leading cause of death worldwide by 2030. However, less usage of spirometers and digital radiology may hamper market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the execution of advanced technologies, such as computed tomography to diagnosis chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases is estimated to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Segment Imaging Tests Hold the Largest Share in the Market

The global respiratory disease testing market is segmented based on product and end-user. In terms of product, the market is bifurcated into imaging tests, respiratory measurement, blood gas test, and other products. The imaging tests such as computational tomography scans, x-rays, etc., are used to detect damage to the lungs caused by emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and nonreversible asthma. The imaging tests segment accounts for the largest market share owing to their widespread adoption as first-line diagnostic tests.

Based on end-user, the respiratory disease testing market is categorized into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other home care facilities. Among them, the hospital segment holds the largest market share as they provide quick real-time imaging in case of emergencies.

Widespread Popularity for Portable Devices Dominate the Region of North America

Geographically, the respiratory disease testing market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all regions, North America holds the maximum market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing popularity of portable devices such as advanced spirometers and noninvasive ventilators in the North American region. The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases, the strong medical tourism industry, and growing investments by market players in the region.

Respiratory Disease Testing Market: Competitive Analysis

The global respiratory disease testing market comprises with the players such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, CareFusion Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare, ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Medtronic, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, and CARESTREAM MEDICAL. These companies are mainly focusing on new product launch and merger and acquisition strategy to gain revenue. The players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., and ResMed have a strong market presence due to the extensive product portfolio.

