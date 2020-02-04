Roofing Underlying Materials Market By Manufacturer, Types, Technologies, Status and Business Outlook 2019 to 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Feb 05, 2019 (satPRnews) – Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market report is a professional and in-depth study on the market overview, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and leading player’s various strategies to sustain in the Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market. It also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global Roofing Underlying Materials market is valued at 25900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 38800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

A roofing underlying materials is the layer of waterproofing material that goes on your roof. It’s laid under the shingles or roofing materials as the last line of defense against inclement weather. More commonly known as “felt paper,” roof underlayment is mainly a roll of paper or fiberglass that is covered by asphalt and other waterproofing materials.

The residential segment is currently the biggest contributor to the global market for roofing underlying materials. The residential segment accounted for a market share of almost 56.61% in the international market in the year 2016. In terms of product type, the segment of Modified Asphalt Roofing Underlying accounted for a share of over 49.5% in terms of revenue in the global market in 2016. This segment is also expected to remain the dominant product segment from 2016 to 2022.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of roofing underlying materials, with a consumption market share nearly 51.21% in 2016. The second place is North America; following Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share 19.69% in 2016. Europe’s market share is slightly smaller than North America. In the future, Middle East and Africa and South America are also expected to show a healthy growth and will benefit from overall developments in the residential construction segment.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come.

While Roofing Underlying Materials market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Roofing Underlying Materials Market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market Research Report:

GAF, DuPont, Carlisle, Soprema Group, Renolit, Sika, CertainTeed, Oriental Yuhong, Owens Corning

Roofing Underlying Materials Market Segmentation by Types:

Asphalt-Saturated Felt Roofing Underlying, Modified Asphalt Roofing Underlying, Non-bitumen Synthetic Roofing Underlying

Roofing Underlying Materials Market Segmentation by Applications:

Residential, Non-Residential

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market during the projected period. QY Research has used a framework of primary and secondary research to make this report a full-proof one.

