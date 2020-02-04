Sintering Process Market Technologies Market 2016 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Global Sintering Process Market: Snapshot

The global sintering process market is prophesied to gain largely from the competent flourish of powder metallurgy and its applications in a range of industries. Power metallurgy-based process routes incorporating hot isostatic pressing (HIP) and exceptionally good properties are mainly employed in land-based and aero-engine gas turbine applications. Titanium powder metallurgy gathers a growing interest in the airframe industry for weight reduction in replacement steel parts and cost saving in applications already employing wrought-route titanium. Various healthcare devices such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner, surgical and dental implants, and customized medical implants are produced using powder-based routes.

Despite the laudable growth of the global sintering process market, there could be a slack in demand in the coming years due to the perilous effects caused. Nevertheless, the future hitches in the growth path of industry players are anticipated to be dealt with technological developments helping to extend applications of sintering processes to a wide scope of end-use sectors. National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute) specialists alongside multi-institutional collaborators have facilitated easier production of compacts from aluminum oxynitride (ALON) by developing a new sintering process. Spark-plasma sintering relies on the modified version of the hot pressing method.

There is a need for improving the capabilities of a gamut of metals in the recent era. This is predicted to lead to a strong demand in the global sintering process market as the need for effective industrial techniques rises. More opportunities could take shape in future to stabilize the growth of sintering processes.

Global Sintering Process Market: Brief Account

The global sintering process market is marked by innovations and new product developments. High speed sintering (HSS) invented by Neil Hopkinson leading the 3D printing department of Xaar, an inkjet printhead manufacturer, is expected to have a key role to play in the accomplishment of the company’s 2020 vision. Apart from acquisitions and partnerships, Xaar will look to capitalize on the fast growth of 3D printing to double its revenue by 2020. The invasion of HSS in 3D printing is likely to make the process competitive with injection molding and other mass manufacturing technologies.

Application and end user are predicted to be crucial classifications of the global sintering process market. Participants could count on the various applications and end users of the sintering process to ensure an impressive growth rate.

The report offered herewith is a comprehensive study of the global sintering process market, providing a detailed account of drivers and restraints, growth opportunities, geographical segmentation, and competitive landscape that are in the best knowledge of expert research analysts.

