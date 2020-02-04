Technology Adoption: Global Diving And Survival Equipment Market Set For Rapid Growth & Demand, By 2027

The Report Diving And Survival Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Scuba diving is an essential part of the tourism industry. It has emerged as one of the most popular recreational sports across the globe. Moreover, growing interest amongst people towards discovering and exploring different forms of underwater life and habitats in tropical, subtropical and polar locations is also one of the reasons responsible for increased scuba diving activity in recent years. However, increasing number of accidents and deaths in scuba diving have resulted in increased adoption of diving and survival equipment these days. In the deepest part of the ocean, there is a possibility of lack of breathable oxygen. Similarly, high water pressure can also prove to be a problem. These are major threats which can even collapse lungs and kill the diver immediately. Thus, buoyancy compensator plays an important role in scuba diving to maintain neutral buoyancy beneath water. These major concerns can lead to an increase in the adoption of diving and survival equipment (such as buoyancy compensator) over the forecast period.

Global Diving & Survival equipment Market: Market Dynamics

Rising disposable income coupled with an increased interest in leisure activities is expected to lead to an increase in spending on under water sports such as scuba diving, snorkelling, etc. This, in turn, is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for diving & survival equipment over the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancements in scuba diving equipment made with an intention to provide enhanced safety to divers is also expected to propel the growth of the diving and scuba equipment during the forecast period. In addition to this, to avoid any damage to marine life, development of eco-friendly diving products (such as apparels) is being attempted. This can further offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period. Moreover, the annual scuba diving events organized by associations are also expected to lead to an increase in demand for good-quality diving and survival equipment during the forecast period.

Rising concerns — such as increasing water temperature and coral bleaching — which negatively affect aquatic life due to direct as well as indirect pollution are expected to challenge the growth of the diving & survival equipment market over the forecast period. Moreover, awareness projects and events revolving around marine conservation which spread awareness regarding marine areas which are prohibited for diving and fishing can also prove to be a challenging factor and a hindrance to the growth of the diving & survival equipment market over the forecast period.

Global Diving & Survival equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global diving & survival equipment market is segmented into:

Mask and Fins

Apparels

Buoyancy compensator

Weighting system

Tanks and breather

Regulators

Others (hardware & lights)

Global Diving & Survival equipment Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Western Europe have witnessed moderate growth in global diving & survival equipment market. North America is expected to account for a major share in global diving and survival equipment market over the forecast period. This can mainly be attributed to numerous scuba diving sites in this region. North America is followed by Western Europe in global diving and survival equipment market. France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Belgium, among other countries, hold a significant share of scuba diving and survival equipment market in Western Europe. It is mainly due to the attractive diving sites in this region. However, growth in the tourism industry, especially in scuba and snorkelling sports, in Asia pacific region is expected to increase the demand for diving & survival equipment over the forecast period. Thus, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Latin America are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is expected to account for only a small revenue share in global diving and survival equipment market.

Global Diving & Survival equipment Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified in the global diving & survival equipment market are as follows:

Aqua Lung

Armor Products LLC

Atomic Aquatics, Inc.

Bauer Compressors, Inc.

Beuchat International S.A.

Zeagle Systems, Inc.

American Underwater Products

Aerotecnica Coltri S.p.A.

Dive Rite

Johnson Outdoors

Aqua Lung International

Mares S.p.A.

Sherwood Scuba

Apollo Sports USA Inc.

Scubapro Uwatec

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

