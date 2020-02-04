Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the “Thoracic Drainage Devices Market (Product Type – Pleural Damage Catheters, Secured Needles, Thoracic Drainage Kits, Thoracic Drainage Systems, Trocar Drains, and Unsecured Needles; Application – Cardiac Surgery, Infectious Diseases, Oncology & Pain Management, Thoracic Surgery & Pulmonology, and Other Applications; End-user – Ambulance Services, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Military Surgeons, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The report shows in-depth information about the thoracic drainage devices market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Growing Preferences for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Fuel Growth for Thoracic Drainage Devices Market

A high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases drives the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. The rising number of thoracic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, and cardiothoracic surgeries contribute to the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. Thoracic drainage devices are used to cure pneumothorax pleural effusions and empyema disorders. The rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries stimulates the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. The increasing burden of spontaneous pneumothorax propels the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. On the flip side, factors such as shortage of physicians and challenges to maintain chest tube patency hamper the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. Moreover, technological advancement creates novel opportunities for the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market.

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics Dominate the Market of Thoracic Drainage Devices

The global thoracic drainage devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-user. Based on product type, the global thoracic drainage devices market is divided into pleural damage catheters, secured needles, thoracic drainage kits, thoracic drainage systems, trocar drains, and unsecured needles. The application segment includes cardiac surgery, infectious diseases, oncology & pain management, thoracic surgery & pulmonology, and other applications. On the basis of end-users, the thoracic drainage devices market is classified into ambulance services, hospitals & specialty clinics, military surgeons, and other end users.

With Well-established Healthcare Centres North America Holds a Premium Share in the Global Thoracic Drainage Devices market

Geographically, the global thoracic drainage devices market segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a dominant share in the global thoracic drainage devices market. North America has a well-established healthcare industry that drives the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. Europe is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing number of patients suffering from pneumothorax, hemothorax, and pleural effusion contributes to the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. Asia-Pacific region is growing in the global thoracic drainage devices market owing to the high prevalence of respiratory diseases.

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The major players in the thoracic drainage devices market are MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Smiths Medical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Vygon S.A., Medtronic plc, Cook Medical Incorporated, C. R. Bard, Inc., Utah Medical Products, Inc., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Sinapi Biomedical, and other companies. Companies are adopting strategies such as a merger, acquisitions, and new product launches that contribute to the expansion of market share in the thoracic drainage devices market.

