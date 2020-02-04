Top 10 Key companies operating in Wireless RFID Reader Market- TSL (Technology Solutions (UK) Ltd.), Honeywell International Inc., Feig Electronics GmbH, Unitech, Datalogic, Zebra Technologies,

The wireless RFID reader is a radio frequency transmitter and receiver. It is a device which utilizes radio-frequency waves in order to transfer data. It helps to identify, categorize, and track assets and is able to read and write information to a RFID tag.

The driving factor of the wireless RFID reader market is the increase in need to improve efficiency of devices to provide superior communication in real-time. The enhanced adoption of the RFID system across different industry verticals and technological innovations by RFID reader providers is expected to further boost the market growth during the estimated period. Adoption of wireless RFID readers is driving the transportation and logistics industry to automate the operational process. Increase in IoT devices across industry verticals is also expected to strengthen the market over the forecast period.

The global wireless RFID reader market can be segmented based on component, type, frequency system, port capacity, interface, RAM, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The market can be categorized based on component into hardware, software, and professional services. The software component can be classified into asset tracking and inventory management, performance management, access control, livestock tracking, and automated data collection. Professional services can be fragmented into installation & integration, support & maintenance, and auditing & consulting. In terms of type, the market can be classified into handheld readers and fixed readers.

The market can be divided based on frequency system into low frequency (LF), high frequency (HF), and ultra-high frequency (UHF). The LF system covers frequencies from 30 KHz to 300 KHz. Majorly LF RFID systems operate at 125 KHz and at 134 KHz. The HF system operates in the range of 3 to 30 MHz. The UHF system covers the range from 300 MHz to 3 GHz. Based on port capacity, the market can be categorized into four port, three port, and two port. In terms of interface, the global wireless RFID reader market can be categorized into USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth, and others. In terms of RAM, the market can be classified into 2 MB, 64 MB, 128 MB, 256 MB, and more than 256 MB. Based on organization size, the market can be categorized into small-medium organizations and large organizations. In terms of industry vertical, the wireless RFID reader market can be classified into IT and telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, hospitality, construction, energy and utilities, legal, education, and others (transportation, etc.). Healthcare industry vertical is expected to create significant opportunity over the forecast period as healthcare is adopting RFID technology to track, record, and retrieve medical devices.

Based on region, the global wireless RFID reader market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to account for high market share in 2018, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is due to the strong presence of software companies in the region. The U.S. is expected to garner key market share of the wireless RFID reader market in North America. The wireless RFID reader market in Europe is projected to expand at a rapid pace over the forecast period, due to an increase in need for wireless RFID readers in the supply chain sector. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at a rapid growth rate, due to the rise in penetration of the Internet and smartphone devices.

Key companies operating in the global wireless RFID reader market are TSL (Technology Solutions (UK) Ltd.), Honeywell International Inc., Feig Electronics GmbH, Unitech, Datalogic, Zebra Technologies, Impinj, Inc., Alien Technology, ThingMagic, Inc., Bright Alliance Technology Limited, Daily RFID Co. Limited, and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.