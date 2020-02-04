Transplant Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the “Transplant Diagnostics Market (Product and Services – Reagents and Consumables, Instruments, and Software and Services; Technology – Molecular Assays, and Non-molecular Assays; Transplant Type – Solid Organ Transplant, Stem Cell Transplant, and Soft Tissue Transplant; Application – Diagnostic Applications, and Research Applications; End User – Independent Reference Laboratories, Hospitals & Transplant Centers, and Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global transplant diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The growing demand for different types of transplant surgeries to cure chronic illness, replace the failed organ, and improve the physical appearance are helping to boost the demand of the diagnostic market around the world. As per the Health Resources & Service Administration, the U.S., in the United States around 36,528 organ transplant surgeries were performed in 2018.

Further, Kidney transplant diagnostic is leading in all organ transplant activities in the United States, and around 21,167 kidney transplant activities were performed in the United States in the said period. Additionally, in the United Kingdom around 3,272 kidney transplant surgeries were performed in 2017-18. The transplant diagnostic is the process of engraftment of organs, tissue and cell from one body part to another part. Sometimes it is received from the donor to replace the failed organ of the recipient.

Growing Demand for Transplants in the Growing Adult Population Hype the Growth of the Transplant Diagnostics Market

The growing disposable income among young and middle-class consumers around the world is helping to grow the demand for the transplant diagnostic market. Further, the growing beauty consciousness among the young and middle-class consumers are helping to grow the demand of the different type of cosmetic transplant diagnostic market. However, the lack of trained healthcare professionals for the transplant diagnostic treatment is restricting the growth of this market in the potential area.

The growing government initiative to provide modern healthcare treatment to the economically weaker section of the society at a very cheap rate is expected to boost the demand of the transplant diagnostic market in the near future.

Independent Reference Laboratories Sub-segment Projected to Grow at a Rapid Pace

The global Transplant-Diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product and services, technology, transplant type, application, and end user. On the basis of products and services, the sub-markets include reagents and consumables, instruments, and software and services. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include molecular assays and non-molecular assays.

On the basis of transplant type, the sub-markets include solid organ transplant, stem cell transplant, and soft tissue transplant. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include diagnostic applications and research applications. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes.

Propelling Healthcare Industries Dominate the Region of North Amerca

Geographically, the transplant diagnostics market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and RoW. North America is the largest player in the transplant diagnostics market, owing to the presence of a large number of organized health care industries in this region.

Further, the presence of a large number of patient pool, who needs transplant treatment in this region is helping to grow this market at a sustainable rate in this region. The Asia-Pacific transplant diagnostics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the different type of transplant treatment in this region.

Global Transplant-Diagnostics Market: Competitive Analysis

The global Transplant-Diagnostics market comprises several players, some of the few profiled companies in this report are Immucor, Inc., Illumina, Hologic, Genome Diagnostics B.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CareDx, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioMérieux, Biofortuna Ltd, and Becton Dickinson, among others.

