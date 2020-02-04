Transplant Diagnostics Market is Expected To Boom Due To The Number Of Research Undertaking

Organ transplantation is the need to relocate organ in order to treat organ failure such as liver, pancreas, lungs, kidney, and heart. Human leukocyte antigens are the antigens found on the surface of the cell that regulates the body recognition and rejects foreign tissue transplant. It is the major histocompatibility complex in the human beings, which is controlled by the genes located on the chromosome six. Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) diagnostic testing is performed to determine the tissue compatibility between the donor and recipient in organ and bone marrow transplant. In addition, a close match between a donor and recipient HLA marker is essential. It increases the probability of graft survival and minimizes severe immunologic transplant complications. It is performed with the help of non-molecular assay and molecular assay. The non-molecular assay includes serological assay and mixed lymphocyte culture (MLC) assay. In addition, molecular assay comprises PCR-based assay (sequence -pecific primer PCR, and sequence-specific oligonucleotide PCR), and sequencing-based assay (Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing). Hospitals, transplant centers, research laboratories, academic institutes, and commercial service providers are the major end-users of transplant diagnostics.

North America dominates the global market for transplant diagnostics due to continuous reduction in the average cost of gene sequencing, private-public funding for the development of HLA typing technology and rising number of stem cells, and solid organ-based transplantation in the region. Asia is expected to show a high growth rate in the next five years in the global transplant diagnostics market with China and India being the fastest growing markets in the Asia Pacific region. The key driving forces for the transplant diagnostics market in developing countries are the large pool of patients, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising public and private support to develop human leukocyte antigen typing technologies, and growing focus of life science companies in the region.

Growing geriatric population, rising number of soft tissue, solid and stem cell based transplantation, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in robot-assisted laboratory automation of diagnostic procedures, and technological advancement in the field of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global transplant diagnostics market. In addition, increase in public-private investment to develop innovative human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing products, rising application of HLA typing products in clinical diagnostics, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, continuous reduction in average cost of gene sequencing, and increasing installation base of PCR and NGS instruments are driving the growth of the global transplant diagnostic market. However, factors such as high cost of PCR and NGS instruments, limited medical reimbursement for transplantation procedure, and a huge gap between organ donation and transplantation annually act as major restraints for the growth of the global transplant diagnostics market.

Increasing shift of preference from serological assay method to genome-based HLA profiling, and rising market penetration in developing countries to develop transplant diagnostic products would pose further opportunities for the growth of the transplant diagnostic market. New product launches and product development are among the major trends for the global transplant diagnostics market.

