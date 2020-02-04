Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Is Predict to Grow At a high CAGR 6.2% over the forecast period 2019 and 2025: QYResearch

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-5-2019] – The Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market such as BD, Mammotome, Hologic. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

This report focuses on Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market is valued at 720 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.

The report on Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market provides thorough knowledge along with complete information pertaining to the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices industry a propos classification, definitions, applications, industry chain summary, industry policies in addition to plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, etc.

Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the removal of multiple tissue samples. However, unlike core needle biopsy, which involves several separate needle insertions to acquire multiple samples, the special biopsy probe used during vacuum-assisted biopsy is inserted only once into the breast through a small skin nick made in the skin of the patient’s breast.

Vacuum assisted breast biopsy devices have a needle with an aperture that is placed under or within the lesion of interest. A vacuum sucks tissue into the aperture and then the aperture closes to complete tissue acquisition. They tend to be larger needles and because of the vacuum usually obtain larger size tissue samples. Most of the vacuum assisted devices have a separate console that is hooked to the biopsy device with suction tubing. They are ideally used for all stereotactic and MRI guided core biopsies.

The major players are BD, Mammotome and Hologic. BD (C. R. Bard) is the leader competitor in breast biopsy market. C. R. Bard expanded the use of its devices by offering reusable handles for free when disposable needles were purchased. They produce the Vacora® which is a self-contained VABB device, meaning it requires no additional capital equipment.

Mammotome, a Devicor company, is the second leading competitor in the breast biopsy market. Despite the need for an initial investment in expensive capital equipment, the global adoption rate of the company’s Mammotome® Legacy biopsy system has been high, which is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Segment by Type

9-12G

<9G

>12G

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

