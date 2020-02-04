Valuable Foresights on How Wedge Wire Screen Market will Grow During 2018 – 2026

Wedge Wire Screen Market: Introduction

Wedge wire screens are screens used for separation and filtration of liquid/gas, food, water wasting and mining materials. It is a sieve made from twisted wires, shaped into a bottomless wedge-shaped section. Different wedge wires are assembled into panels by creating cross rods of appropriate diameter across loops. The whole structure is then compressed and made safe by installing ring nuts over the ends of rod. Wedge Wire Screens are capable of separating solids from liquids and are commonly used for sizing, filtering, retaining media, de-watering, distribution and collection.

Wedge wire screens are mainly used in chemical, mining, gas & oil and paper industries. Wedge wire screens provide larger drainage area, thereby creating better flow of water and are comparatively strong & durable. They are usually manufactured from stainless steel and primarily used for separation, filtration and retention media in end-use sectors.

Wedge Wire Screens can be made in various different configurations and are available in cylindrical, flat or curved shapes. The wires can be located axially inside the cylinder. The dimension of the cylinders can vary from 1/2″ – 36″, depending on the needs of the individual customer. Customized wedge wire screens with large diameters can also be manufactured for individual needs.

Wedge Wire Screen Market: Dynamics

Increase in demand from end-user sectors, such as petro chemicals, food industries and water treatment, will drive the demand for wedge wire screens during the forecast period. Moreover, wedge wire screens act as a perfect tool for drilling boreholes. These screens can handle all kinds of pressure and facilitate easy flow of liquids. Also, different industries have different requirements for panel screens. Therefore, all of these factors will drive the demand for wedge wire screens during the forecast period.

Wedge Wire Screen Market: Trend

Most of the manufacturers are launching new products or acquiring new companies to sustain their market share in the wedge wire screen market. For instance, Newark Wire Cloth Company introduced SANIWEDGE™ wedge wire screen in 2016. This new product complies ISO 9001:2008, AS9100c and NADCAP standards. This wedge wire screen can be used for basket strainers, resin traps, filter nozzles, sand and activated carbon, flat bed support grids and replacement filter elements. Similarly, Durex Product Inc. purchased the wire cloth screen media assets and manufacturing facility from Weir Slurry Group, Inc. located in Luck, Wisconsin. This acquisition would help the company to broaden its product portfolio of wide screens, wedge wire screens, vibrating screen accessories, modular wedge wire panels, perforated plates and modular wire cloth panels. More recently, the Weir Group introduced the new FusionCast wedge wire screen that can be used in industrial, chemical, mining, food or water processing and paper processing sectors. This new wedge screen works in both static and dynamic structures and is a reliable choice for numerous filtration processes for both solid and liquid particles.

Wedge Wire Screen Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into:

Baskets wedge wire screens

Flat wedge wire screens

Sieve Bend Screen wedge wire screens

Cylinder wedge wire screens

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into:

Food & Beverages wedge wire screen

Chemical and Petroleum

Water Treatment

Pulp and Paper

Mining and Mineral

Others

Wedge Wire Screen Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified across the value chain of the Wedge Wire Screen market are AMACS, Ando Screen, ANDRITZ Euroslot, Aqseptence Group, Atlas Wedge Wire, B. Deo-Volente, Carbis Filtration, Concord Screen, Costacurta S.p.A., CP Screens, Gap Technology, HEIN, LEHMANN, Hendrick Screen Company, International Screen Supplies, Jagtap Engineering, Multotec, Optima International, Progress Eco, Steinhaus GmbH, TOYO SCREEN KOGYO CO, Trislot NV and Wedge Tech.