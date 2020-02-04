Version Control Systems Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027

A new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Version Control Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2027)” tracks the details of the global market for a projected period of 10 years, i.e. between 2017 and 2027. According to this report, global sales of version control systems is estimated to be valued at US$ 326.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 971.8 Mn by 2027. Sales revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2017–2027. North America was the dominant market in 2016 in terms of revenue sales of version control systems. In the coming years, countries in North America such as the U.S. are expected to be key markets for sustainable revenue generation from version control systems.

Global Version Control Systems Market: Recommendations

Every enterprise whether large, medium or small sized, should adopt version control systems as it effectively maintains the dynamics of a team by eliminating maximum complexities associated with software programming. Additionally, it keeps a backup of every change and notifies by offering information about changes such as when was the change made, who made the change, etc.

For an enhanced performance, an integration of centralised and decentralised version control systems should be introduced. The resulting version control system would effectively eliminate the cons of both types and offer an enhanced end-user experience.

Asia Pacific is a strong regional platform for version control system vendors owing to the rapid growth of small and medium sized enterprises across the region.

Global Version Control Systems Market: Forecast by Type

On the basis of type, the global version control systems market is segmented into distributed version control system, centralised version control system, and local version control system. The centralised version control systems segment dominated the global version control systems market with 66.6% share in terms of revenue in 2016. In terms of value, the centralised version control systems segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global version control systems market during the forecast period. However, the market for distributed version control systems is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. The distributed version control systems segment is expected to gain significant traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Global Version Control Systems Market: Forecast by Operating Environment

The operating environment segment of the global version control systems market comprises Linux, Windows and Others. The Windows segment is anticipated to exhibit high market attractiveness index over the forecast period. However, in terms of being the fastest growing operating environment segment, Linux and Others have represented 12.6% and 13.8% CAGRs respectively, which are more than the CAGR of the Windows segment.

Global Version Control Systems Market: Forecast by Enterprise Type

Enterprise type segment consists of large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment was dominant in terms of value, accounting for 61.1% share in 2016.

Global Version Control Systems Market: Forecast by Region

The seven key geographies of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA have been covered in this report. The APEJ version control systems market is expected to witness a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period while the market in Europe is anticipated to witness a moderate growth rate. The North America market is estimated to be valued at US$ 101.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to witness high growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period to reach a valuation of US$ 271.9 Mn in 2027.

Global Version Control Systems Market: Key Players

The key players operating in the global version control systems market are Microsoft Corporation, The Apache Software Foundation, Perforce, Git, Mercurial and Canonical Ltd.