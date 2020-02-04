Vertical Farming Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2023

North America Vertical Farming Market report 2023 gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement and governing factors in the market.

Vertical Farming Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders: AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Bright Farms, Vertical Harvest., Home Town Farms, Infinite Harvest, Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Farmed Here, Garden Fresh Farms, Metro Farms, Green Sense Farms, Mirai, Green Spirit Farms, Indoor Harvest, Sky Vegetables, Sundrop Farms, Ecopia Farms, Alegria Fresh, TruLeaf, Farmbox, Greener Roots Farm, Uriahâs Urban Farms, Urban Crops, Sky Greens, Green Land, SCATIL, Agro Strategies, Metropolis Farms, Harvest Urban Farms. And More……

Overview of the Vertical Farming Market:-

Vertical Farming is a system of growing food in vertically stacked rows and columns using Controlled Environment Agriculture technology to control light, humidity, temperature, gases, nutrients and fertigation. They have less environmental impact and require less energy and water than traditional farms, yet they can grow substantially more food over less acreage, they can operate year-round and these farms can be located anywhere: urban, rural or suburban.Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the Vertical Farming in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversAeroFarmsGotham GreensBright FarmsVertical Harvest.Home Town FarmsInfinite HarvestLufa FarmsBeijing IEDA Protected HorticultureFarmed HereGarden Fresh FarmsMetro FarmsGreen Sense FarmsMiraiGreen Spirit FarmsIndoor HarvestSky VegetablesSundrop FarmsEcopia FarmsAlegria FreshTruLeafFarmboxGreener Roots FarmUriahâs Urban FarmsUrban CropsSky GreensGreen LandSCATILAgro StrategiesMetropolis FarmsHarvest Urban FarmsMarket Segment by Countries, coveringUnited StatesCanadaMexicoMarket Segment by Type, coversType 1Type 2Market Segment by Applications, can be divided intoApplication 1Application 2There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Vertical Farming market.Chapter 1, to describe Vertical Farming Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Vertical Farming, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Vertical Farming, for each country, from 2012 to 2017;Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;Chapter 10, Vertical Farming market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Vertical Farming Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

