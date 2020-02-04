Video analytics Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2018 To 2023
Video analytics solutions helps enterprises develope newer and better ways of enhancing the operational benefits, while reducing the costs.
An increasing need for efficient video surveillance and complete security while operating in physical, virtual, or cloud environments is expected to drive the global video analytics market.
Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Video Analytics will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Video Analytics market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Video Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Software
Services
Segmentation by application:
Incident Detection
Intrusion Management
People/Crowd Counting
Traffic Monitoring
Automatic Number Plate Recognition
Facial Recognition
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Avigilon
Axis Communications
Cisco Systems
IBM
Honeywell
Agent VI
Allgovision
Aventura
Genetec
Intellivision
Intuvision
Puretech Systems
Gorilla Technology
Verint
Viseum
Delopt
I2V
Qognify
Iomniscient
Briefcam
Aimetis
3VR
Ipsotek
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Video Analytics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Video Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Video Analytics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Video Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Video Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Video Analytics Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Video Analytics by Players
4 Video Analytics by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Video Analytics Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion.
