Video analytics Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2018 To 2023

Video analytics solutions helps enterprises develope newer and better ways of enhancing the operational benefits, while reducing the costs.

An increasing need for efficient video surveillance and complete security while operating in physical, virtual, or cloud environments is expected to drive the global video analytics market.

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Video Analytics will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Video Analytics market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Video Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Software

Services

Segmentation by application:

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Avigilon

Axis Communications

Cisco Systems

IBM

Honeywell

Agent VI

Allgovision

Aventura

Genetec

Intellivision

Intuvision

Puretech Systems

Gorilla Technology

Verint

Viseum

Delopt

I2V

Qognify

Iomniscient

Briefcam

Aimetis

3VR

Ipsotek

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Video Analytics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Video Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Video Analytics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Video Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Video Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Video Analytics Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Video Analytics by Players

4 Video Analytics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Video Analytics Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion.

