VIDEO GAME MARKET 2017 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

This report studies the global Video Game market, analyzes and researches the Video Game development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

GungHo

King

Microsoft

Nintendo

Sony

Take-Two Interactive

Tencent

Ubisoft

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Video Game can be split into

Action

Shooter

Sports

Role-Playing

Adventure

Racing

Strategy

Others

Market segment by Application, Video Game can be split into

PC

Conneted TV

Tablet

Smartphone

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Video Game Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Video Game

1.1 Video Game Market Overview

1.1.1 Video Game Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Video Game Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.3 Video Game Market by Type

1.4 Video Game Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Video Game Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Video Game Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Activision Blizzard

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Video Game Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Electronic Arts

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Video Game Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 GungHo

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Video Game Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 King

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Video Game Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Microsoft

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Video Game Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Nintendo

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Video Game Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Sony

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Video Game Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Take-Two Interactive

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Video Game Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Tencent

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Video Game Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Ubisoft

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Video Game Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Video Game Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Video Game Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Video Game Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Video Game in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Video Game

5 United States Video Game Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Video Game Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Video Game Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

……..

12 Video Game Market Dynamics

12.1 Video Game Market Opportunities

12.2 Video Game Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Video Game Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Video Game Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

..…..Continued

