White Fused Alumina Market Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2025

This report researches the worldwide White Fused Alumina market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global White Fused Alumina breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

White Fused Alumina belongs to the group of electro-corundum. It is produced by controlled melting of alumina in an electric arc furnace. White fused alumina (WFA) is raw material characterized with high hardness, yet friable with high purity, chemical stability, a high melting point, and large crystal size.

The production of white fused aluminum is mainly concentrated in China. In 2016, China contributed about 41.20% production market share. The decreasing share of China in the year was caused by some WFA stopped production, due to the environment pollution.

Global White Fused Alumina market size will increase to 510 Million US$ by 2025, from 430 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for White Fused Alumina.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ White Fused Alumina capacity, production, value, price and market share of White Fused Alumina in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Rusal

Alteo

Imerys

Washington Mills

Motim

LKAB

CUMI Minerals

Ruishi Renewable Resources Group

Shandong Luxintai

Jining Carbon Group

Bedrock

Zhengzhou Baigangyu

White Fused Alumina Breakdown Data by Type

Refractory & Ceramic Grade

Abrasive Grade

White Fused Alumina Breakdown Data by Application

Bonded & Coated Abrasives

Refractories

Ceramics

Other

White Fused Alumina Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

White Fused Alumina Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global White Fused Alumina capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key White Fused Alumina manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of White Fused Alumina :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.