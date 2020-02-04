White Fused Alumina Market Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2025
This report researches the worldwide White Fused Alumina market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global White Fused Alumina breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
White Fused Alumina belongs to the group of electro-corundum. It is produced by controlled melting of alumina in an electric arc furnace. White fused alumina (WFA) is raw material characterized with high hardness, yet friable with high purity, chemical stability, a high melting point, and large crystal size.
White Fused Alumina (WFA) is obtained from the fusion of high purity calcined alumina in electric arc furnaces.
The production of white fused aluminum is mainly concentrated in China. In 2016, China contributed about 41.20% production market share. The decreasing share of China in the year was caused by some WFA stopped production, due to the environment pollution.
Global White Fused Alumina market size will increase to 510 Million US$ by 2025, from 430 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for White Fused Alumina.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ White Fused Alumina capacity, production, value, price and market share of White Fused Alumina in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Rusal
Alteo
Imerys
Washington Mills
Motim
LKAB
CUMI Minerals
Ruishi Renewable Resources Group
Shandong Luxintai
Jining Carbon Group
Bedrock
Zhengzhou Baigangyu
White Fused Alumina Breakdown Data by Type
Refractory & Ceramic Grade
Abrasive Grade
White Fused Alumina Breakdown Data by Application
Bonded & Coated Abrasives
Refractories
Ceramics
Other
White Fused Alumina Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
White Fused Alumina Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global White Fused Alumina capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key White Fused Alumina manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of White Fused Alumina :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.