3D Virtual Fence Market – Security Needs on Regional Borders Supports Growth

Virtual fencing is used to identify real time movement, activities or operations in areas under surveillance and notify if any suspicious activity is detected. The normal virtual fencing is two dimensional where accuracy is a huge concern since it uses 2D analytical camera which can easily be manipulated. 2D virtual fence can be influenced by environmental conditions, such as fallen leaves, snow, shadow and light changes, which may lead to false alarms, due to which 3D virtual fencing technology was introduced. 3D virtual fence is a system that can perceive real-time disturbances of objects or persons in-depth, at different heights, when an object passes a fence, which is predefined by installing a 3D stereo camera.

The global 3D virtual fence market consists of numerous products such as 3D virtual cameras, 3-dimensional video motion detection systems and others. It is based on seismic detector technology, laser beam technology, laser systems integration and other technologies. 3D virtual fence is less influenced by lights and shadows and hence applicable to high traffic areas, infrastructure automation, banks, and defense which distinguishes it from other video analytics in the global market.

The system requires no sensor devices or electro-sensitive protective equipment. The operation is guided by the 3D camera wizard. 3D virtual fence is ideally suited for monitoring treasure/product showcases, production inspection in factories, and building entrances with height restrictions, and danger zone protection etc.

There are various factors driving the growth of the 3D virtual fence market. One of the key factors is the level of accuracy provided by fencing. Accuracy has reduced the cost of additional facilities as there have been innovations in components and related technologies. High reliability is increasing the demand for 3D virtual fence in different verticals.

Adoption rate of fencing is high in industrial, bank, and defense sectors. Impressive growth of this market is attributed to factors such as initiatives by governments. Ease of setting up the system, flexibility, and security needs on regional borders are also driving factors.

Get an exclusive sample of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38015

Strong trend of R&D investment in several industries is driving the vendors to use more technologically advanced systems in order to gain competitive advantage in the market. However, 3D virtual fence system requires high capital investment for 3D stereo camera which is hampering the growth of the market.

The 3D virtual fence market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and geographic regions. By type, the market is segmented into 3D virtual fence and others. 3D virtual fence is again sub divided into 3D stereo camera.

On the basis of technology, the 3D virtual fence market is segregated into seismic detector technology, laser beam technology, laser systems integration and others. The market is divided based on application into infrastructure automation, banks, defense and others.