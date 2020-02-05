4-Hba (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Sales, Segments, Capacity Outlook, Growth, Potential Applications And Analysis By 2025

4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) is a clear water white liquid and acrylic acid ester, for manufacturing polymers and for use as a feedstock for syntheses. It is used for automotive painting. It helps protect against hardness and anit-rust, as well as offers good color, flatness, smoothness, brightness, and gloss.

Currently, due to technical barriers, the 4-HBA industry concentration is high, according to newest research, there are only three 4-HBA manufacturers in the world. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Japan and Europe, such as Osaka Organic Chemical, BASF and Nippon Kasei Chemical. All three manufacturers keep developing 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate products to meet growing global demand.

The rapid development of automobile industry led to the rapid development of the automotive coatings industry, otherwise, the automotive coatings industry has brought a huge market space for development. Thermosetting acrylic resin having chemical resistance, excellent outdoor durability, light color coating fullness, gloss and color retention properties and good mechanical properties and adhesion, and other characteristics, are widely used as automotive paint and varnish. Continually to develop new types of monomers for the development, expansion of automotive coatings to provide the necessary conditions for acrylic resin reviewed monograph, 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate (4-HBA) is one of them. The paints and coatings application accounted 56.98% in 2015, and adhesive application accounted 34.07% of the global consumption. As for consumption regions, Japan has been the largest 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate consumer, accounting for 47.09 % of the global consumption, followed by Europe and China, which accounted for 26.9% and 12.70% respectively.

The global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

