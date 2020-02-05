Agricultural Fumigants Market Is Expected To Reach 1450 Million Usd By The End Of 2025

Agricultural fumigants are injected into the soil and move through the soil air and dissolve in the water in the soil where they kill pests, and also used on grains and crops post-harvest to reduce insects, ticks and mites, nematodes, slugs and snails and fungal diseases.

In the report, the statistics refer to agricultural fumigants as materials for fumigants pesticides. There are common fumigants materials such as Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Metam Sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene.

The technical barriers of agricultural fumigants are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In agricultural fumigants materials market, there are some relatively larger companies across the globe, such as Dow, AMVAC, ADAMA Agricultural, FMC Corporation, BASF, Syngenta, UPL Group, Detia-Degesch, Arkema, Chemtura, Eastman, and Solvay. Their plants mainly distribute in USA, China and Europe.

Agricultural fumigants materials are primarily used to produce fumigants pesticide, and eventually applied in soil and warehouse. With increasing of global population and economy, the demands for agricultural product keep high growth. With the improvement of people’s health awareness, the product structure has been changed in these years and agricultural fumigants are expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Agricultural fumigants industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of agricultural fumigants has slightly decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of agricultural fumigants.

The global Agricultural Fumigants market is valued at 1180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agricultural Fumigants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Fumigants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Get PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/956175/global-agricultural-fumigants-market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow

AMVAC

ADAMA Agricultural

FMC Corporation

BASF

DuPont

Syngenta

UPL Group

Detia-Degesch

Ikeda Kogyo

Arkema

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1,3-Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Methyl Bromide

Metam Sodium

Segment by Application

Soil Consumption

Warehouse Consumption

Get Customized Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/956175/global-agricultural-fumigants-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com